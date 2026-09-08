Vehicle fire closes southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in St. Lucie County

A vehicle fire has closed the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in St. Lucie County Tuesday evening.

The fire was reported beyond mile marker 141, according to Florida's Turnpike traffic information. As of 5:44 p.m., the roadway was listed as closed.

Drivers traveling south through the area should expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

Additional information about the vehicle involved or whether anyone was injured was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

