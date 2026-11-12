Port St. Lucie to break ground on new 6,000-seat soccer stadium in December

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie is getting closer to welcoming its first professional soccer team, with a groundbreaking ceremony for a new 6,000-seat stadium scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12.

Port St. Lucie Sports Club announced Thursday that construction will begin at Walton & One, where the stadium will sit on approximately six acres.

The club is preparing to compete in USL League One in 2027, and the new stadium is expected to serve as more than just a place to watch soccer. Plans call for a year-round destination where families and community members can gather for entertainment and other events.

The development group will fully fund construction of the stadium and has entered into an agreement with the City of Port St. Lucie to use the land.

"From day one, we knew this had to be about much more than building a soccer club," said Gustavo Suárez, founder and CEO of Port St. Lucie Sports Club. "We set out to create something that feels like a true part of this community, a place where families can gather, young players can dream, and new traditions can take shape."

The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at noon on Dec. 12, bringing together club leaders, USL representatives, partners and founding members.

A public celebration will follow at 1:30 p.m., featuring food trucks, entertainment and activities for all ages.

The club says more details about the event will be announced in the coming weeks.