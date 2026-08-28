Port St. Lucie residents to see solid waste bill credits from $24 million Waste Pro settlement

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Thousands of homeowners in Port St Lucie will be getting credits applied to their solid waste bills this year.

This follows a $24 million settlement the city received from its former trash hauler, Waste Pro, after a legal dispute related to its prior solid waste collection contract.

WATCH BELOW: Residents to receive up to $364 credits from $24M settlement

Port St. Lucie residents to receive up to $364 credits from $24M Waste Pro settlement

The city has begun mailing flyers to residents explaining the credits, which will be applied to the 2026-2027 tax bill.

Scott Samples with the city said the full settlement amount is being returned to residents.

"The city council is committed to giving all of the money back from that $24 million," Samples said.

Homeowners who have lived in Port St. Lucie since 2022 will receive the maximum credit of $364. That brings this year's total waste assessment from around $482 down to $118 for those residents.

"There are people who were most impacted, most directly, impacted residential property owners," Samples said.

Newer residents will receive a $64 credit.

"Even though they may not have been here at that time, they were still having to pay a higher price than they would have if the contract had been honored," Samples said.

Homeowners who had title changes since 2022 and can prove continuous ownership will receive the $64 credit and may be eligible for additional credit.

"They may be eligible for another $300 at a later time," Samples said.

Resident Steven Lombardi received the maximum credit of $364 and said he is cautiously optimistic.

"I'll believe it when the credit comes," Lombard said.

Lombard said the savings are welcome, but he wishes the city had considered another use for the settlement money.

"They could have put this to where they could have got us extra pickups; I'm sure people would have taken that," Lombard said, referring to twice-weekly trash collection.

Two-day trash pickup is up to voters through a straw ballot question this November in Port St Lucie.

It's non-binding — meaning it will serve as a recommendation for council to approve.