New entertainment district with restaurants and retail planned for Tradition in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A nearly 85-acre entertainment district is in the works in Port St. Lucie along Village Parkway in the Tradition community, and developers say new restaurants and stores could arrive sooner than expected.

Gustavo Lumer, CEO of Lumer Real Estate, is behind the property that would become the Tradition Entertainment District.

WATCH BELOW: New entertainment district planned for Tradition

New entertainment district planned for Tradition in Port St. Lucie

The development is divided between four parcels along Village Parkway from Innovation Way to Hegener Drive.

Lumer said he hopes to bring in around 25 new restaurants and additional stores to the area.

"There's a need for diversity, and they keep telling us that they want different options," Lumer said.

Development will start on a 5.5-acre parcel off Innovation Way, which will include 40,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

Lumer said 60 percent of that space is already leased, and he expects construction to start within six months.

"The retailers are eager to open yesterday. If we could pop it up next week and have it there, they're ready to go," Lumer said.

The next phase will develop 2 parcels totaling around 60 acres farther south, near the new Stars and Stripes Park.

Lumer said this section would be the "hub" of the entertainment district.

Plans include potentially 15 restaurants, a luxury gym, grocery stores, retail and possibly a movie theater.

"It'll be a place where you can park or come with your golf cart and spend the afternoon going around different places," Lumer said.

Lumer said the district will help keep and attract business in Port St. Lucie.

"The more brands that they keep opening, everybody's realizing, well, I'm the only one missing out, and so you'll see a lot of beautiful brands coming in a short, short time," Lumer said.

Neighbors in the area said they welcome the development.

LaVaughn Harvey said he would visit often.

"I'd be there a lot more," Harvey said.

Neighbor Tina Gramata said the district fills a community need.

"We need more places for people to go on a regular basis to intermingle," Gramata said.

Lumer said they are still working on final site approvals for the first parcel off Innovation Way and will begin working on site plan approval for the remaining three sites.

"That's a lot of retail and a lot of restaurants, and hopefully we can bring entertainment venues," Lumer said.