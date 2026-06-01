Man arrested after attempted armed kidnapping at Port St. Lucie church

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A North Miami man was arrested Sunday evening after allegedly attempting to kidnap a 74-year-old woman in a Port St. Lucie church parking lot.

Jose Tsu Zamora, 64, faces multiple felony charges following the incident at First United Methodist Church on SW Prima Vista Boulevard Sunday morning.

The attempted kidnapping unfolded around 10:49 a.m. in the church parking lot, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Zamora, who previously had a romantic relationship with the victim, approached the 74-year-old woman despite an active injunction prohibiting any contact with her.

Police say Zamora, while armed with a handgun, grabbed the victim by her arms and attempted to force her into his vehicle against her will.

Several witnesses saw the incident and immediately intervened. Two Good Samaritans confronted Zamora and ordered him to release the victim.

During the confrontation, Zamora displayed his firearm before retreating to his vehicle and fleeing the scene, police said.

Church surveillance footage captured portions of the encounter and corroborated witness statements, showing Zamora pursuing the victim through the parking lot and physically restraining her.

Zamora was located and arrested without incident Sunday evening at a residence in Hialeah by Port St. Lucie Police and U.S. Marshals.

PSLPD

The investigation revealed Zamora is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Zamora faces five felony charges including attempted kidnapping with a firearm, aggravated assault and battery of a person over 65. He's being held at St. Lucie County Jail on $745,000 bond.