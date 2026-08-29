LIST: City of Port St. Lucie hosts community meetings leading up to election

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The City of Port St. Lucie is hosting a series of community conversations.

The conversations are to help community members understand issues on the 2026 ballot and how they relate to the City's budget.

Here is a list of the dates provided on the city's website:



Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026 at 6 p.m. – The Saints Golf Course, 2601 SE Morningside Blvd.

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026 at 6 p.m. – Paula A. Lewis Library, 2950 SW Rosser Blvd.

Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026 at 6 p.m. – City Hall, Council Chambers, 121 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd.

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026 at 5:45 p.m. – Temple Beth El Israel (County Outreach Meeting), 551 SW Bethany Dr.

Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 at 6 p.m. – Oxbow Eco Center, 5400 NE St. James Dr.

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026 at 6 p.m. – PSL Botanical Gardens, 2410 SE Westmoreland Blvd.

Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 at 6 p.m. – Keiser University, 9400 SW Discovery Way

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026 at 6 p.m. – Indian River State College, Pruitt Campus, 500 NW California Blvd.

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026 at 6 p.m. – City Hall, Council Chambers, 121 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd.

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at 6 p.m. – MIDFLORIDA Event Center, 9221 SE Event Center Pl.

Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 at 12 p.m. – City Hall, Council Chambers, 121 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd.

For more information and to RSVP and ask questions, go here