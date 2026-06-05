Home security camera captures real-time burglary, leading to arrest in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A man was arrested after a Port St. Lucie resident's home security camera caught him burglarizing an apartment in real-time Thursday afternoon.

Sebastian Thibodeau, 36, was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling following the incident at Sanctuary Apartments at Winterlakes in the 5400 block of NW Moorehen Trail.

The incident began around 3:38 p.m. when the apartment resident received a motion alert from his security system while away from home. Checking his live camera feed, he spotted a masked man inside his apartment.

The resident activated his camera's audible siren, causing the suspect to leave briefly, only to return and tamper with the camera itself.

Multiple witnesses saw the suspect flee the victim's apartment and enter a neighboring unit in the same building. When Port St. Lucie Police arrived, they found clear signs of forced entry, including damage to the front door and door frame.

Officers quickly established a perimeter while the SWAT team was called to assist. After repeated announcements, Thibodeau exited the apartment and surrendered without incident.

PSLPD Body-wear cam footage of Sebastian Thibodeau's arrest June 4, 2026.

Investigators collected surveillance footage from multiple sources throughout the complex, including doorbell cameras that captured a man matching the suspect's description before and after the burglary.

Police also found evidence that Thibodeau had attempted to obstruct security cameras to hide his movements and that a watch valued at approximately $300 was stolen during the burglary.

Thibodeau was transported to the St. Lucie County Jail.

