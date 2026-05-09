Fentanyl trafficker faces federal prosecution after St. Lucie County arrest

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce man faces federal prosecution after detectives arrested him on fentanyl trafficking charges following a long-term narcotics investigation.

Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Division, working with the Drug Enforcement Administration, arrested Heriberto Ortiz, 58, on May 5, 2026. He was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation centered on the trafficking of ounce quantities of fentanyl. Ortiz remains in custody at the St. Lucie County Jail.

Sheriff Richard Del Toro said the arrest sends a clear message.

"If you choose to traffic fentanyl or any illegal drugs in St. Lucie County, you picked the wrong county," Del Toro said. "We will find you, arrest you, and pursue the toughest prosecution possible. We will not tolerate poison in our community."