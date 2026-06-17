Lake Worth Beach commission approves 10-year lease extension for Benny's on the Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Lake Worth Beach City Commission unanimously approved a 10-year lease extension for Benny's on the Beach, pushing the pier restaurant's lease from January 2033 to February 2043 with a 5% rent increase every two years.

The decision came after public debate over fairness, community benefit, and whether the city should grant lease extensions seven years before the current agreement expires.

City staff explained Benny's had requested the maximum 30-year term allowed under city rules.

"They currently have a lease that extends through January of 2033... they have submitted a request for a lease extension... which would take them to February of 2043," staff said.

Dylan Lipton, Benny's owner, defended the extension by pointing to the restaurant's decades-long presence in the community.

"For four decades, Benny's has been far more than a restaurant. We've become a part of the identity of Lake Worth Beach," Lipton said.

Lipton said the restaurant employs more than 100 local residents, invests $1 million annually in maintenance, repairs, utilities, and improvements, and serves as a major tourism driver.

"We are a year-round anchor, helping support surrounding businesses," Lipton said.

Not everyone supported the move. Resident Jenny Powell questioned the timing and what residents stood to gain.

"I honestly can't think of any benefit to residents for extending this lease like this... This just makes no sense to me," Powell said.

Powell argued future commissions should make decisions closer to 2033, when conditions would be clearer.

Resident Kim Stokes raised concerns about unequal treatment, comparing how the commission handled Benny's lease to its recent discussions about the Beach Club.

"I'm just a little confused about why Benny's isn't getting the same carrot and stick treatment you guys just discussed about giving the Beach Club... People are watching the way that you're treating the Beach Club, and they're watching the way that you're rolling out the red carpet for Benny's," Stokes said.

Resident Nancy Udell warned the commission against limiting the options of future elected officials.

"The Lake Worth Pier is a valuable asset owned by the people, not by Benny's... It is not in the best interests of the people for this commission to reach out into the future and tie the hands of future commissions," Udell said.

Commissioner Christopher Serafinchan was the extension's lead advocate on the dais, calling Benny's the city's top-earning tenant.

"Benny's on the Beach is our highest paying tenant. By a mile," Serafinchan said.

Serafinchan pushed back on comparisons to the Beach Club, saying the two situations were not comparable.

"The two are in completely different spaces," Serafinchan said.

He also cautioned that rejecting the extension could lead to a higher-priced replacement.

"The only person that's gonna come in is gonna have higher prices... If instead of Benny's on the Beach you want Nobu on the pier, great. It's just gonna be $300 a plate," Serafinchan said.

Commissioner Sarah Malega said she conducted her own affordability check before the vote.

"I ordered the sunrise... before my tip, it was $16. I spent $20 on breakfast for one person," Malega said.

Malega praised the restaurant's community involvement but said she wanted to keep affordability in mind as rent increases take effect.

"Every time they're called upon... they always step up," Malega said.

"I want to be able to support local," Malega said.

Commissioner Mimi May called Benny's a community institution and cited the restaurant's ongoing property investment as a key factor in her vote.

"This is an institution. This is where we have weddings and celebrations," May said.

"The amount of money that is put back into that is one of the reasons why I will be voting yes," May said.

Mayor Betty Resch framed the extension as a matter of stability for a long-standing community business.

"I think Benny's deserves the stability of continuing there," Resch said.

The commission approved the 10-year extension unanimously, keeping all other lease terms unchanged. Following the vote, Serafinchan jokingly offered to buy Malega breakfast after her affordability concerns.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

