Deputies search for driver who killed pedestrian in Lake Worth Beach hit-and-run

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian Saturday night before fleeing the scene in Lake Worth Beach.

The deadly hit-and-run crash happened at around 10:52 p.m. at the 2400 block of 10th Avenue North when a black 2003-2007 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on 10th Avenue North when the driver passed a slower-moving vehicle, changing lanes to get around it. As the Honda returned to the outside lane, it struck a pedestrian who was walking on or near the fog line of the eastbound lanes.

The impact sent the pedestrian airborne before they crashed into an aluminum fence. The victim came to rest on the pedestrian sidewalk on the south side of 10th Avenue North, just east of where the collision occurred.

After the crash, the Honda continued eastbound and fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

The pedestrian, described as a Black male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not been released.

Investigators say the Honda Accord will have damage to the front passenger quarter panel, front passenger wheel well, passenger side mirror and passenger door window from the collision.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Traffic Division.