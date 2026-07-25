Bicyclist killed after being struck by Tri-Rail train in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — 38-year-old Ulisses Aponte was killed after being struck by a Tri-Rail train at a railroad crossing in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBCSO) said.

Aponte was riding a bicycle westbound along the 3000 block of Lake Worth Road when he approached the railroad crossing near the Lake Worth Beach Tri-Rail station.

A northbound Tri-Rail train was departing the station while a southbound train was arriving at the time of the crash, investigators said.

PBCSO said all crossing safety devices were activated at the time of the crash, including the crossing gates, flashing red lights and warning bells. Both trains were also sounding their horns as required, investigators said.

Once the northbound train cleared the crossing, Aponte quickly proceeded west across the tracks but failed to notice the approaching southbound train, according to the crash report.

The southbound train struck the bicycle.

Aponte died as a result of his injuries.

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