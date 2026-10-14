Jupiter Goodwill employee celebrates 19 years on the job during Disability Employment Awareness Month

JUPITER, Fla. — October marks National Disability Employment Awareness Month, an annual observance recognizing the contributions people with disabilities make to workplaces across the country.

The observance dates back to 1945, when it began as a weeklong national recognition of the contributions of people with physical disabilities.

WATCH BELOW: Jupiter Goodwill employee celebrates 19 years on the job

National Disability Employment Awareness Month highlights value and talent in the workplace

In 1988, Congress expanded the commemoration to a month, and it evolved to recognize the importance of increasing employment opportunities for people with disabilities, including those with mental health conditions and other nonobvious disabilities. The U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Disability Employment Policy, created in 2001, now leads the annual observance.

At a Goodwill store in Jupiter, that message can be seen through an employee who has spent nearly two decades putting his own talents to work.

WPTV reporter Christy Waite spoke with Jeffrey McFadden Jr., who has worked at the Jupiter Goodwill for 19 years, but for him, going to work is about much more than earning a paycheck.

"I like to smile at others, uplift people and make other people smile," McFadden said.

Staying with the same employer for nearly two decades is something he and his family take pride in.

"My dad said that is a big achievement, to be in a job for so long, and it's a blessing to be a part of this atmosphere and get to meet really nice people," McFadden said.

He said his path into the workforce included attending Goodwill's transition school, where he received job training.

"I went to the Goodwill transition school where we get job training, and it helped us get jobs," McFadden said.

Abra Joseph, the director of donated goods, said Goodwill's programs are aimed at helping people who face barriers to employment find and maintain jobs.

"Sixty percent of our team members self-identify as having some type of barrier to employment," Joseph said.

She said the goal is to "create an environment where our team members feel valued, respected, and supported."

But McFadden's talents extend far beyond his job.

At 6 feet, 5 inches tall, Jeffrey has also made his mark on the basketball court as a Special Olympics athlete. He played center, has won multiple gold medals and earned Athlete of the Year honors in 2013.

"I got my awards and gave a Hall of Fame speech. It was incredible. I still remember that day," Jeffrey said.

Perhaps that's the message at the heart of National Disability Employment Awareness Month: with the right opportunity, what's possible can be limitless.