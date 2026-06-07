Fatal single-car crash on Donald Ross Road in Jupiter kills one person Sunday morning

JUPITER, Fla. — A single-vehicle crash on Donald Ross Road in Jupiter Sunday morning killed one person, according to Jupiter police officials.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. when the driver came over railroad tracks, lost control of the vehicle, and struck a tree, according to preliminary information from the scene.

Police confirmed one adult male died in the crash but are withholding the victim's name pending notification of next of kin.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Donald Ross Road between Military Trail and Alternate A1A were closed for several hours as crash investigators worked the scene. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

The Jupiter Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the fatal crash.

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