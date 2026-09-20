Coast Guard suspends search for missing paddleboarder off Jupiter Inlet

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for missing paddleboarder Matt Pawlowski, 48, who was last seen off Jupiter Inlet, pending new information.

"The decision to suspend an active search is one of the most difficult decisions we make, and it comes only after every reasonable effort to locate the missing person has been exhausted," Captain Frank Florio, commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami, said.

"Our crews and partner agencies searched tirelessly for Matt. I am deeply grateful to everyone who answered the call and supported this extensive search. Our hearts are with Matt's family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," Florio said.

Pawlowski was last seen Sept. 15 at approximately 9 a.m. heading east approximately 4 miles off Jupiter Beach aboard a 14-foot lime-green and yellow paddleboard. He was reportedly wearing a white hat, orange shirt and gray shorts.

A Good Samaritan located a paddleboard matching the description of the one Pawlowski was using approximately 10 miles offshore Jupiter Island on Sept. 16. The paddleboard was returned to local law enforcement.

Over the course of the multi-day search, Coast Guard air and surface crews conducted extensive nighttime and daytime operations. Assets involved included Coast Guard Cutters Margaret Norvell, Robert Yered, Pablo Valent and Skipjack, along with HC-130 aircraft from Air Station Elizabeth City and Air Station Miami, and Station Lake Worth Inlet and Station Fort Pierce. U.S. Space Force also assisted in identifying search areas.

Search efforts were based on Pawlowski's last-known position, drift patterns and possible routes.

Anyone with information that may assist search efforts is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Miami at 305-535-4472.

