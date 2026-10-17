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St. Lucie deputies surround Fort Pierce home after domestic battery call; SWAT requested

Deputies secured a perimeter around a home on Winter Garden Boulevard after a man went back inside.
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, generic
WPTV
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, generic
Posted

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Deputies have secured an area of St. Lucie County while responding to a reported domestic battery Saturday.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 7600 block of Winter Garden Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they saw a man in the front yard of a home. According to the sheriff’s office, the man then went back inside the residence.

Deputies established a perimeter around the home and were awaiting additional SWAT resources.

The sheriff’s office said the area is secured but asked residents in the immediate area to avoid the vicinity while deputies handle the situation.

The response remains active. Residents should expect delays and avoid the area.

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