Police investigate shooting at Fort Pierce restaurant, no injuries reported

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Fort Pierce Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at a local restaurant Monday evening, with no injuries reported despite multiple bullet holes found at the business.

Officers responded to Sugar and Spice Restaurant at 2515 Okeechobee Road around 8 p.m. after reports of gunshots in the area.

When police arrived, they discovered multiple areas of bullet damage throughout the business and recovered at least one lodged projectile. About five people were inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting, but no one was hurt.

According to police, the business owner had received threatening text messages related to an ongoing financial dispute shortly before the shooting occurred. The messages appear to be connected to the incident, investigators said.

The Fort Pierce Police Department continues to investigate the shooting and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Those with tips can contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-462-6800 or submit anonymous information through Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at www.tcwatch.org.