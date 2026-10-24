Missing 5-year-old found dead in Fort Pierce, police say

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 5-year-old girl reported missing in Fort Pierce Saturday morning was found dead in a nearby body of water, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Police announced the update at 4:13 p.m. Saturday, saying officers were on scene where the child had been located deceased.

“Our deepest condolences are with [her] family and loved ones during this tragic time,” the department said.

The girl was reported missing at approximately 11:39 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

Police did not immediately provide additional information about the circumstances surrounding her death.