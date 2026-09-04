Man dies after shooting in Fort Pierce, 3 masked suspects flee on foot

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Thursday evening.

Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots at around 6 p.m. at the 100 block of North 16th Street and found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Lawnwood Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with several individuals before the shooting occurred. Police recovered a firearm near the victim and collected multiple shell casings from the scene.

Witnesses told investigators they saw three masked males flee the area on foot immediately after the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Fort Pierce Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 772-467-6800 or submit an anonymous tip through Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at www.tcwatch.org.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.