Fort Pierce seeks community input to help shape new strategic plan for the city's future

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The city of Fort Pierce said it is developing a new strategic plan that will serve as a roadmap for city priorities, investments, services, and decision-making in the years ahead.

As part of the Fort Pierce 2041: One Vision, One Fort Pierce initiative, the city is inviting the community to help shape the plan and the future of Fort Pierce.

The strategic planning process will establish the city's mission, vision, priorities, goals, and objectives while creating actionable strategies to guide the organization. The plan will also connect the city's near-term priorities with a broader vision for Fort Pierce through 2041.

Community input is a key part of the process. Feedback will help city leadership better understand the issues, opportunities, and priorities that matter most to those who live, work, and do business in Fort Pierce.

The city has launched an online public engagement platform where community members can participate in the following two ways:



Community Survey: Share perspectives on Fort Pierce today, identify priorities, and provide input on opportunities and areas of focus for the years ahead. The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete.



Ideas Wall: Submit ideas, aspirations, and recommendations for the future of Fort Pierce and explore suggestions shared by others.

Feedback gathered throughout the process will help identify priorities, establish goals, and develop strategies that reflect the community's needs and aspirations.

The Fort Pierce 2041: One Vision, One Fort Pierce public engagement platform will remain open through Oct. 15.

To participate in the survey or learn more, visit the Fort Pierce Strategic Plan engagement page.

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