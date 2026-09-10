Fort Pierce police investigating death of unidentified man found near business

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police are investigating the death of an unidentified man who was found lying in the grass near a business on Okeechobee Road Wednesday morning.

Officers said they responded to the 7000 block of Okeechobee Road shortly before 7 a.m. after receiving reports of an unresponsive man lying in the grass near a business.

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue also responded to the incident and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a witness told investigators they had seen the man lying in the same area the night before but believed he was sleeping.

Detectives said they found no obvious signs of foul play and the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives said they are working to identify the man and the investigation remains active.