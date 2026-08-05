Fort Pierce police investigate hit-and-run crash involving 2 children in crosswalk

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured two children who were crossing a street in a marked crosswalk.

The crash happened at North 25th Street and Avenue M, where an early-2000s gold Mercedes-Benz was turning from Avenue M onto North 25th Street when it struck the children, police said.

The driver initially stopped and checked on the children before fleeing the scene. The driver is described as a Black male between 20 and 30 years old, according to police. The car is described as a gold Mercedes-Benz with a tan interior, no window tint and damage to the driver's side.

Police said one child was transported to a local hospital and later flown to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or driver is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department.