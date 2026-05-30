Fort Pierce man charged with first-degree murder in tent encampment homicide

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a 63-year-old man found inside a tent encampment last week.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office (SLCSO) arrested Zachary Ryan Edwards, 30, on May 29, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Deputy Bradley Bell located Edwards in the 400 block of Brown Court. Edwards was taken into custody without incident.

According to the SLCSO, the initial response was to the 2600 block of Rolyat Street on May 25, 2026, after a deceased individual was discovered inside a tent encampment. The St. Lucie County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death a homicide.

Investigators identified the victim as Carl Leonard Smith, 63, of Fort Pierce.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division developed probable cause to arrest Edwards initially on a charge of fraudulent misuse of an EBT card following witness interviews and a review of surveillance footage. A Be-On-The-Lookout (BOLO) was issued, and deputies and detectives from multiple divisions actively searched for Edwards.

As the investigation continued the night of Edwards' arrest, detectives developed additional evidence establishing probable cause that Edwards was responsible for the homicide.

Edwards is charged with first-degree murder and fraudulent misuse of an EBT card. He is currently being held at the St. Lucie County Jail.

Sheriff Richard Del Toro said the arrest reflects the work of multiple units within the agency.

"This arrest is the result of relentless teamwork and coordination among our Patrol Operations Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division, Special Investigations Division, Crime Scene Unit, and supporting personnel. I commend the dedication and professionalism of everyone involved in bringing this case to a swift resolution. While an arrest has been made, our thoughts and prayers remain with the family and loved ones of Carl Smith as they mourn this tragic loss. We remain committed to seeking justice on their behalf."

The investigation remains active. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (772) 462-3230 or submit a tip to CrimeInfo@stluciesheriff.gov.

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