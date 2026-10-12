Driver flees after fatal motorcycle crash in Fort Pierce, police say

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police are searching for a driver who they say fled after a crash that killed a motorcyclist Sunday night.

The crash happened around 8:52 p.m. near South 25th Street and Okeechobee Road. Officers responded after receiving multiple 911 calls about a crash involving a motorcycle.

According to preliminary information from the Fort Pierce Police Department, a white box van traveling east on Okeechobee Road struck a blue motorcycle and attempted to leave the scene.

Police said the van's driver made a U-turn in the eastbound lanes while fleeing, crossed the westbound lanes and crashed into Kings and Queens Unisex Salon at 2508 Okeechobee Road.

The driver then got out of the van and fled north on foot, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist in the outside eastbound lane of Okeechobee Road and determined the person had died. St. Lucie County Fire Rescue also responded.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office K-9 and Aviation units assisted Fort Pierce police in searching for the driver, but police said he had not been located as of Monday. Two other vehicles involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Police described the driver as an adult Hispanic man wearing a dark-colored top and light-colored pants or shorts.

The identity of the person killed has not been confirmed.

The Fort Pierce Police Department's Traffic Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Investigations are investigating.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Fort Pierce police at 772-462-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.

