Amazon could bring a 1.1 million square foot distribution center and 700 permanent jobs to Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A nearly 1.1-million-square-foot Amazon distribution warehouse could be coming to Kings Highway in Fort Pierce, but the project is not yet a done deal.

Fort Pierce city commissioners unanimously approved a site plan for the facility Monday. Amazon has said it intends to build at the location. The proposed refrigeration distribution center and office space could bring more than 700 permanent jobs to the area, with project engineers estimating 1,200 jobs during construction.

WATCH BELOW: Could Amazon bring 700+ jobs to Fort Pierce's Kings Highway?

Could Amazon bring 700+ jobs to Fort Pierce's Kings Highway?

The project still requires permitting before construction can begin.

City commissioner Michael Broderick said the facility fits into a broader vision for Kings Highway as an economic hub and jobs corridor in St. Lucie County.

"You got the Turnpike right over here. You got (Interstate) 95 just down the street. This spot right here is positioned to service the Orlando market, west coast of Florida, South Florida, Central Florida, etc. It is the perfect tie-in for service companies and delivery companies and logistics companies," Broderick said.

Broderick said the jobs the facility could bring are badly needed in the community.

"We're dying for good-paying jobs. We need sustainable, good-paying jobs," Broderick said. "We've had so many negative things occurring as of late that we have something to really rally around and take pride in."

David Johnson, who grew up near Kings Highway, said he has watched the area change over the years and welcomes more growth.

"It was a lot of woods at one time," Johnson said. "You know you got the different people that need jobs. So I think it'll be a good thing."

His wife, Cherri Johnson, said she hopes any jobs created go to people already living in the community.

"Because you have companies that have come and say, we're bringing jobs, and you find out the jobs are not for the citizens. They're bringing people from other places," Cherri Johnson said.

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