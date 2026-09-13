2 Fort Pierce residents arrested for firing multiple weapons while drinking alcohol

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — 2 Fort Pierce residents were arrested after deputies responded to reports of people actively discharging firearms at a residence on Happiness Street on Sept. 12, 2026.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies responded at approximately 9 p.m. to the 5100 block of Happiness Street following the reports. A witness reported seeing a man and a woman firing multiple weapons, including a shotgun, rifle and handguns.

Deputies investigated and determined the subjects were firing the weapons into the ground. Investigators also learned both subjects had been consuming alcohol before and during the incident.

The individuals were identified as Tiffany Rose Lindo, 25, and Jacob Roibert Mills, 25, both of Fort Pierce. Lindo and Mills were each arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in a public or residential area and use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

No one was injured.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

