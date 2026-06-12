16-year-old charged with attempted homicide in Fort Pierce shooting, another teen in critical condition

A 16-year-old is facing an attempted homicide charge after a shooting Thursday night in Fort Pierce.

According to Fort Pierce police, detectives from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office heard gunshots while traveling on Avenue N, and saw three juveniles fleeing in different directions.

Another juvenile was discovered laying on the sidewalk on top of a bike, with gunshot wounds. Detectives and officers established a perimeter in the area and the three suspects were apprehended — one by a sheriff's office K9, and another was found hiding in recycling container.

Two weapons were recovered.

The 16-year-old victim is in critical condition at a local hospital as of Friday morning, according to Fort Pierce police.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with attempted homicide, tampering with evidence and unlawful carry of a firearm by a person under 18. He was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.