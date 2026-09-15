New body camera video shows response after plane crash-lands off Boca Raton beach

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Newly released body camera video is providing a closer look at the response after a small-engine plane crash-landed in the ocean off Boca Raton.

The plane went down Saturday near South Beach Park at 250 South Ocean Boulevard with only the pilot on board.

WATCH BELOW:

Body camera video shows response to plane crash off Boca Raton beach

In the newly released video, first responders can be heard confirming the pilot had escaped the aircraft as crews responded by land and water.

"Everybody's accounted for and OK," one responder can be heard saying.

At another point, a responder confirms with the pilot that she was the only person aboard the plane.

"Deep breath. You're safe and you are the only one on the plane, right?"

The video also captures marine units arriving at the aircraft as it began sinking in roughly 5 feet of water. Responders reported that the plane was about 50 yards offshore, with part of the aircraft still visible above the water.

Boca Raton Fire Rescue previously said the woman was able to get out of the plane on her own before lifeguards brought her to shore. She was taken to a hospital as a precaution, and no injuries were reported.

Witnesses previously told WPTV they watched the aircraft fly unusually low before it glided toward the water and made the emergency landing.

The body camera footage also shows responders working to coordinate with the U.S. Coast Guard and discussing the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board as authorities determined which agency would handle the investigation.

The cause of the emergency landing remains under investigation.

