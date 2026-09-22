Man arrested on human trafficking charges of disabled person; police seek more victims

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Boca Raton Police Department is asking potential victims to come forward following the arrest of a man in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

Maximiliano Buitrago, 51, was arrested along with Charlie Pardieck, 51, on Sept. 16, 2026, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Boynton Beach Police Department. The investigation began when Boynton Beach Police shared information with Boca Raton authorities about the possible trafficking of an intellectually disabled adult victim in Boca Raton in July 2025.

BRPD

According to police, Pardieck, who is related to the female victim, was paid to transport the victim to a studio on North Federal Highway in Boca Raton. There, Buitrago allegedly photographed the victim's feet, legs and hands, telling Pardieck the images would be sold to third parties for sexual gratification.

During two separate sessions when the victim was left alone with Buitrago, police say the victim reported that during one session that Buitrago inappropriately touched her.

Both Buitrago and Pardieck face charges of committing human trafficking for commercial sex activity of a mentally defective person. They are being held in the Palm Beach County Jail.

This is not Buitrago's first arrest on human trafficking charges. Boynton Beach Police arrested him in July 2026 on charges involving a minor when investigators said Buitrago posted advertisements near a middle school offering payment for photos of feet and modeling sessions.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Davis at (561) 620-6167.