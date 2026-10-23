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Man accused of threatening Congressman Jared Moskowitz arrested in Boca

Bondi Congress
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., holds up a Trump Bible as he questions Attorney General Pam Bondi in the House Judiciary Committee at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Bondi Congress
Posted

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Congressman Jared Moskowitz said a person was arrested near his home in Boca Raton for threatening his life.

In a social media post, Moskowitz said the person is in the Palm Beach County jail and he and his family are safe.

This is a developing story. WPTV will provide more details as they become available.

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