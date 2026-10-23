Man accused of threatening Congressman Jared Moskowitz arrested in Boca

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Congressman Jared Moskowitz said a person was arrested near his home in Boca Raton for threatening his life.

In a social media post, Moskowitz said the person is in the Palm Beach County jail and he and his family are safe.

A constituent of mine has just been arrested in Boca, just a few miles from my house, for threatening my life. He is currently in the Palm Beach County jail. I’m grateful to @fdlepio and local law enforcement for acting quickly to keep myself and my family safe. — Congressman Jared Moskowitz (@RepMoskowitz) October 22, 2026

This is a developing story. WPTV will provide more details as they become available.