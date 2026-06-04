'I feel trapped': Boca Raton widow sues condo association over right to sell her property

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A 76-year-old Boca Raton widow says she has been unable to sell her condo for years — and is now fighting her case in court, hoping a judge will finally allow the sale to move forward.

Amelia Owens brought her story to WPTV's "Let's Hear It," where community members come to us with problems they need help solving. She says her unit off Spanish River Road has sat empty for six years while she continues to pay fees and wait for a resolution.

"The apartment has been empty for six years and I'm still paying," Owens said. "I feel trapped, tied down," Owens said.

Owens filed a lawsuit against the condo association and hired attorney Rosanna Narvaez to represent her. Narvaez is asking a judge to order the association to allow Owens to sell her property.

In the lawsuit, Owens claims buyers submitted applications to purchase the unit — and that the association delayed, interfered with, or failed to process them.

Narvaez said she has handled many condo cases, but this one is different.

"I do a lot of condo cases. I've never seen anything like this." Narvaez said.

The case centers on whether the association has the authority to approve or deny sales. Narvaez points to a prior ruling from the Fourth District Court of Appeals, which interpreted the condo's governing documents.

"That's the ruling of the court — that's the ruling of this case. In spite of that, the association continues to claim that they have the right to approve or deny sales in the community." Narvaez said.

Narvaez argues Owens has been left unable to move forward and is paying a heavy price.

"Ms. Owens is in a bind where she's suffering an absolute and total restraint on her ability to freely alienate her property." Narvaez said.

Narvaez also alleges the unit faced asbestos and water damage — and that repair efforts were delayed as well.

"She could not address the asbestos in the apartment, which means she could not live in it, she could not rent it, and she could not sell it — so she was sort of stuck," Narvaez said.

Narvaez said the situation has left Owens with no way out. "She's just basically a person that wants to leave and is being held hostage and it's really unfair," Narvaez said.

According to court records I reviewed, Boca View has faced at least three other legal disputes. In one case — Lepselter v. Boca View — a state court ruled Boca View must pay an owner's legal fees of more than $100,000. That dispute centered on the owners' legal right to have their attorney present during the inspection of the association's financial records.

Owens said she simply wants what is hers.

"From the bottom of my heart, I hope I can sell the apartment. What's stopping me from being able to sell something that's mine?" Owens said.

Narvaez called the association's conduct unfair.

"I think it's an abuse of power,” said Narvaez. “It's unfair to the community and it's unfair to the unit owners and this association is there to serve," Narvaez said.

We reached out to the association's attorney for comment in early March and repeatedly followed up with additional requests. As of today, we have not received a response.

The next hearing is June 10 and the case is set for trial in August 2026.

Narvaez said she remains hopeful. "We're hoping that the court will see what's happening here and allow her to close," Narvaez said.

Owens said she is determined to see the case through.

"I'm on my own. I'm 76 years old. And I hope this problem can be resolved so I can sell my apartment." Owens said.

WPTV

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