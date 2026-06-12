Curaçao's World Cup team trains in Boca Raton before historic debut

Hundreds of soccer fans filled Florida Atlantic University stadium in Boca Raton Thursday, with jerseys and flags in hand, to witness history as Curaçao prepares to make its first-ever World Cup appearance this weekend.

The team, known as the "Blue Wave," held a training session that drew crowds of enthusiastic supporters eager to catch a glimpse of their favorite players ahead of the historic debut.

Goalkeeper Eloy Room spoke with WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache — and said the outpouring of support has fueled the team's excitement.

"Really joyful to see that so many people showed up today — it gives us energy. We're really excited to start the World Cup," Room said.

Curaçao, an island nation with a population of just over 150,000 people, is the smallest nation to qualify for the tournament and went undefeated in all 10 of its 2026 World Cup qualifying matches.

Midfielder Tahitch Chong told WPTV the moment carries enormous meaning — not just for the players, but for the entire island.

"I think it's amazing to see. I don't think the people back home are going to believe the crowd we had here. But just to see everyone, the whole world speak highly about Curaçao just speaking highly about the island is obviously amazing," Chong said.

Fans traveled from across South Florida to be part of the moment. Local fan Bruce Zalman said the energy was incredible.

"I hope to go to some of the games down at the Hard Rock. I'm just excited, just excited to be here, to be alive," Zalman said.

Some Curaçao natives made the drive from as far as Port St. Lucie to attend the training event. Marionella Barzeycoggins, who is originally from Curaçao, said she made sure her whole family was there.

"I found out they're gonna be in Boca and they have a training event. And I'm like oh my God I have to RSVP so we are here. Im super excited about that and im able to bring my whole family," Barzeycoggins said.

Room said the team has been working toward this moment for a long time.

"We fought long for this moment to play in the World Cup," Room said. "Now we're here, we're going to show the world what we can and the first game is going to be a nice one."

Curaçao faces Germany this Sunday in Houston, Texas.