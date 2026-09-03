Boca Raton teen faces DUI manslaughter charge in 2025 crash that killed motorcyclist

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton teenager is facing a DUI manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist on North Dixie Highway in June 2025.

The accident occurred June 26, 2025 near the intersection of North Dixie Highway and NE 21st Street. According to the probable cause affidavit, the 16-year-old was driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee when he pulled out of a shopping plaza parking lot and struck a motorcyclist traveling northbound.

The victim was pronounced deceased by Boca Raton Fire Rescue at the scene.

According to the affidavit, multiple surveillance videos from nearby businesses captured the crash, showing the teen failing to yield the right-of-way as he entered the roadway.

Police officers noted several signs of impairment when they spoke with the driver after the crash. According to the affidavit, the driver's speech was slurred, he was shielding his eyes and avoiding eye contact and appeared to have tremors.

A search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia associated with marijuana use. Crime scene technicians also photographed trace amounts of a substance consistent with marijuana in the vehicle's center console area. Blood tests conducted after the crash revealed the presence of THC in the driver's system.

The teen faces a charge of DUI manslaughter, and his bond is set at $100,000.