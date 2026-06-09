24-year-old technician killed after vehicle falls off lift at Stuart tire shop, police say

Stuart police say a tire shop employee was killed after a vehicle fell off a lift Tuesday morning.

Police responded to Atlantic Tire at 705 Southeast Monterey Road in Stuart, where a customer's vehicle had come off a lift and fatally injured a 24-year-old technician.

Martin County Fire Rescue says its extrication team arrived just after 6:30 a.m. and found the technician pinned between the vehicle and the wall inside the mechanic bay.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stuart police say OSHA is involved and it is being investigated as a workplace incident.