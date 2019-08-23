A private plane made an emergency landing on Federal Highway south of Bridge Road in Martin County Friday morning.

Video from Chopper 5 showed the single engine plane lying on the road with what appeared to be a bent propeller.

Traffic lanes were blocked and drivers rerouted to Dixie Highway.

Officials said the pilot, identified as a Stuart doctor, was flying over some golf courses with two passengers when oil pressure began to drop about 30 minutes into the flight.

The sheriff's office said the aircraft made a belly landing with its gear up.

The sheriff's office said no one was injured but the pilot and passengers were shaken by the experience.

Hazmat was called because oil spilled from the aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified.