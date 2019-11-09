Man bitten by alligator in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was bitten by an alligator in the DuPuis Management Area/SW Corbett Wildlife Area, which sits along the Martin/Palm Beach County Line on Saturday.

While participating in a hog hunt, 46-year-old James G. Boyce was bitten.

The Martin County Sheriff's Aviation Unit helped locate Boyce in heavy marsh.

He sustained a substantial injury to his leg and was transported by Martin County Fire Rescue's LifeStar air ambulance helicopter to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word on his condition.

A witness said the alligator was approximately 10 feet long.