Jupiter mayor sends letter to Circle K seeking answer for high gas prices

JUPITER, Fla. — The mayor of Jupiter is seeking answers from the Circle K corporate office in Tampa regarding high gas prices at their new location in Jupiter.

“$5.40. $5.40 for fuel, diesel,” Bruce Stiller, a local fisherman, told WPTV.

With Florida gas prices jumping another eight cents last week, people like Stiller are feeling the stress.

“My boat, takes me $300 to gas, fuel my boat up,” Stiller said.

“Look at the working class people like me, my wife, the guys I work with. They all pretty much share their lunch because nobody has money to go shopping,” Mike Stuck, who works in Jupiter, said.

Stuck was relieved to hear that late last week, Mayor Jim Kuretski sent this letter to Florida’s Circle K corporate office in Tampa:

"Since 2016, the Town of Jupiter has been processing the re-development application for the new Circle K Convenience Store & Gasoline Station Center on Indiantown Road. In the initial stages of the application, we heard from Circle K representatives, and it was the Town's understanding, this Circle K Store/Gas Center design would represent the new Circle K corporate standard model to compete with Speedway and Wawa Store/Gas Centers. With this new corporate model concept in mind, we expected this location would have more competitively priced gasoline.



We are pleased this location finally opened its doors in February 2022. However, the pricing for regular gasoline on April 25, 2022 was $4.299 per gallon. This was the same price as most other gasoline stations within a mile surrounding it. Lower gasoline pricing is commonplace north and south of Jupiter. Our residents can save 20+ cents per gallon by traveling a little south or north to purchase their gasoline, and they will. Unfortunately, the anticipated benefit of the new Circle K corporate model for Jupiter residents has not materialized.



We ask that you please provide an explanation for the basis of Circle K's gasoline pricing in Jupiter to be so much higher than market pricing, a few miles north and south of here. You may reach me at 561-741-2214 with questions. Your consideration of this request is appreciated."



“It’s crazy. There’s no reason for it. That’s why everybody is getting mad,” Stuck said.

Kuretski was not available to sit down with WPTV on Tuesday. Our crew drove around the area on Tuesday, and the cheapest gas on Indiantown Road was at that Circle K.

No word if the mayor’s letter changed anything, but people in Jupiter who WPTV spoke with are thankful he’s trying to help.

“Anything that’s lower than the previous gas station, I think that’s awesome. Every bit helps. Everything’s gone up,” said Claudia Cantero, who gases up at the Circle K often.

WPTV reached out to the Circle K corporate office in Tampa to see if they have a response to Kuretski’s letter. We have not heard back from them.