Consumer protection attorney offers tips for vetting doctors following Jupiter cosmetic studio allegations

JUPITER, Fla. — A Delray Beach consumer protection attorney is providing tips for consumers on how to vet doctors and medical clinics properly.

This comes after an owner and an employee of a Jupiter cosmetic studio were arrested and accused of performing illegal cosmetic procedures.

Police in Jupiter said they conducted a joint operation with the Florida Department of Health at Aqua Laser Studio, located at 775 West Indiantown Road, on Tuesday.

Police arrested owner Donna Shuman, 54, and her employee Johnathan Lopez-Oramas, 45.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the State Department of Health received a tip from a former employee that Lopez-Oramas was conducting a variety of cosmetic injections without a medical license.

Several customers of Aqua Laser Studio have contacted WPTV wondering how to properly evaluate cosmetic studios and doctors in the future.

WPTV spoke Thursday with Michael Schiff, a consumer protection attorney from Delray Beach, who said consumers should always do their research.

One way to verify a license for a salon or an individual is through the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

On the website, consumers can search by name, city, county, license number and license type.

If you need to verify the license of a doctor, you can do that through the Florida Board of Medicine website and click "verify a license."

You can then search the doctor's name and their business name.

"It behooves everyone to check out the individual you're going to be dealing with, specifically the professional, and make sure it's the right fit, word of mouth as well," Schiff said. "I even go a step further where I check the clerk of courts website and see if there are any lawsuits filed against the particular professional that I'm seeing."

If you need to file a complaint against a doctor or clinic, you can do so through the Agency for Health Care Administration website.