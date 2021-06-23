Lloyd, Rapinoe, Morgan headline U.S. Olympic women’s soccer roster
Getty Images
Getty Images
United States forward Christen Press (23) celebrates with United States forwards Carli Lloyd (10) and Megan Rapinoe (15) after scoring a goal in action during a Summer Series friendly international match between Nigeria and the United States on June 16, 2021 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX.
Posted at 10:39 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 10:56:53-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Lunchtime Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.