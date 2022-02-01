LIVE UPDATES: USA vs. Canada men's hockey

FIRST PERIOD

0:00 - We're under way. Jake Sanderson, the Ottawa Senators draft pick whose arrival in Beijing was delayed due to a COVID-19 positive test, is in the lineup and will start in a pairing with Brian Cooper.

Claude Julien takes over from Jeremy Colliton behind the Canada bench. Julien missed the opening game after suffering a rib injury just before the tournament began.

1:24 - GOAL! CANADA 1-0. A blocked pass in the U.S. zone slid out to the side boards where it was picked up by Mat Robinson. Not breaking stride, Robinson fired it on net and it went five-hole on Strauss Mann. Not a good goal to allow so early in an important game.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1492351664598269956

2:34 - GOAL! USA 1-1. Canada's lead didn't last for long as captain Andy Miele ties it up. The Americans used speed through the neutral zone to create odd-man rush. With the passing lane to Kenny Agostino blocked, Miele took himself and went backhand shield on Pasquale to make it 1-1.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1492352392905564168

4:39 - Some sloppiness by the U.S. behind their net as a turnover nearly leads to a Canada goal but Adam Tambellini's opportunity is denied in front by Mann.

6:23 - This matchup features some future NHL talent with four of the top five selections from the 2021 draft. Owen Power (D, No. 1 overall, Buffalo), Mason McTavish (C, No. 3 overall, Anaheim) and Kent Johnson (C/W, No. 5 overall, Columbus) are playing for Canada, while Matty Beniers (C, No. 2 overall, Seattle) is suiting up for the U.S.

11:07 - Turnovers really preventing the U.S. from getting some sustained pressure or putting Canada on their heels. Canada leads 11-3 in shots midway through the period with the score still knotted at one.

14:40 - The NHL-size ice has made this a fast-paced game so far. It also means turnovers in bad areas will quickly lead to chances the other way as Matty Beniers found out after losing the puck in the U.S. zone -- an error that resulted in another Canadian scoring chance.

15:19 - Jake Sanderson looks very comfortable on the U.S. blue line despite his late arrival to Beijing. His play at the point led to two scoring chances, including one right in front by Nick Abruzzese, which was denied via a Pasquale pad save.

18:44 - GOAL! USA 2-1. Sanderson again have an impact in the game as his zone entry leads to a U.S. goal. Sean Farrell collected a loose puck and fed Ben Meyers, who quickly fired it under Pasquale for the lead.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1492358985025994752

20:00 - That's it for the opening period. After a sluggish start, the U.S. took 10 of the final 11 shots in the period and will go into the break holding a 2-1 lead on goals by Andy Miele and Ben Meyers.

PREGAME

The U.S. and Canada meet tonight at the Beijing National Indoor Stadium for Group A action in the men’s tournament. The winner of this game will have the edge in the race for the top seed in the group.

Both teams won their opening matchup and the Americans hold a goal differential advantage of plus-4.

Sean Farrell (five points) and goaltender Drew Commesso (29 saves) stood out in the U.S. 8-0 win over China. According to USA hockey, Farrell’s five points were the second most for an American at the Olympics since 1956. It was also the first hat trick for a U.S. player since Phil Kessel in 2014.

Strauss Mann will get the start in goal for the U.S. Canada will go back to Edward Pasquale, who made 24 saves in Canada's opening game win over Germany.

These two teams finish group play on Sunday with the U.S. taking on Germany and Canada playing China.

This game can be streamed on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock, and it is televised nationally on USA Network.