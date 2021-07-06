Podcast: Experience vs. youth at the Olympics

The tradeoff between the raw ability of fresh joints and the savvy of a mature mind used to be linear, with each slice of cake predictably pushing an athlete from precocious prodigy to washed-up veteran. But this summer, the Tokyo Olympics will host Gen Z athletes with veteran pedigrees alongside older athletes who are staying physically competitive far past what was previously considered retirement age.

One constant appears: why one competes is far more important than when.

Ahmed Fareed sits in for Lauren Shehadi to explore how swimmer Brent Hayden mounted a successful comeback a decade after his retirement, and we hear from Olympic and Paralympic phenoms on their journeys through high-performance childhoods.

