Oklahoma, Arizona governors sign transgender sports bans

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican governors in Arizona and Oklahoma have both signed bills into law that prevent transgender girls and women from competing on female sports teams.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt both signed bills on Wednesday.

Stitt was flanked by more than two dozen young female athletes, including his eighth-grade daughter Piper.

Dubbed the “Save Women’s Sports Act," the Oklahoma bill took effect immediately with the governor’s signature.

It applies to female sports teams in both high school and college.

The new laws were quickly panned by civil rights groups as unnecessarily targeting a group of people who already are marginalized.