New York City mayor to Floridians: Come here where you can say gay

Mayor Eric Adams calls Florida law 'targeted attack on the LGBTQ+ population'
New York City is launching a digital billboard campaign to lure Floridians unhappy with their state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law to the Big Apple.
Posted at 7:23 PM, Apr 04, 2022
NEW YORK — New York City is launching a digital billboard campaign to lure Floridians unhappy with their state's "Don't Say Gay” law to the Big Apple.

Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that the billboards supporting LGBTQ visibility will be displayed in five major markets in Florida.

The announcement came one week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Adams called the Florida law "a targeted attack on the LGBTQ+ population."

A message seeking comment was sent to a spokesperson for DeSantis.

