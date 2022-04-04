New York City mayor to Floridians: Come here where you can say gay

NEW YORK — New York City is launching a digital billboard campaign to lure Floridians unhappy with their state's "Don't Say Gay” law to the Big Apple.

Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that the billboards supporting LGBTQ visibility will be displayed in five major markets in Florida.

New York City Media Services via NBC News Channel

The announcement came one week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Adams called the Florida law "a targeted attack on the LGBTQ+ population."

A message seeking comment was sent to a spokesperson for DeSantis.