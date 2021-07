The United States, behind a gutsy 1:53.76 anchor leg by Katie Ledecky, beat out heavy favorites Australia in the final of the women's 4x200m freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics.

The only thing more shocking than that outcome is the fact that it did not result in a gold medal.

China emerged as the winners of a thrilling relay in world record time at 7:40.33.

The United States took silver, with bronze going to Australia.

This story will be updated.