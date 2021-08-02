Lack of wind postpones medal match in sailing

It was a decent day of weather Monday at Enoshima Yachting Harbour, with little rain, some sunshine and no danger.

Unfortunately for Olympic sailors, there was also no wind, and all of the day's action was postponed.

The day was supposed to feature a duel for gold in the women's 49er FX class medal race between the Netherlands (Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz) and Brazil (Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze), both of whom have 70 points. Germany's Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke have 73 and could sneak into gold by finishing a couple of boats ahead of the Dutch and Brazilians.

In the men's 49er class, which also saw its medal race postponed, New Zealand's Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have a four-point lead over Great Britain and Spain.

Races also were postponed in the men's and women's 470 classes, which are taking place at Fujisawa rather than Enoshima.