Kilde, Shiffrin display mutual admiration society during woes

Alpine skiing power couple Aleksander Kilde and Mikaela Shiffrin have a top-class public relationship, it appears.

And that's not about the ski prowess of the men's No. 11-ranked men's alpine skier and the women's No. 4.

Team USA's Shiffrin has struggled with bad breaks in each of her first two events of the 2022 Winter Olympics, and Kilde has also had a rough go of it.

Shiffrin found herself dejected on the snow for more than 20 minutes on Wednesday, but her boyfriend did not note anything other than the true sight of a competitor.

Rather than add his "woe is me" to Shiffrin's down stretch, Norwegian star Kilde took to social media to salute the two-time Olympic gold medalist.

View social media post:

Shiffrin then turned to Twitter to express her love for Kilde's heart, and it's fair to say that even some Internet cynics probably felt their heart grow a size or two (especially those who know some of the anguish Shiffrin is experiencing one year after the accidental death of her father).

An 11-second DNF was followed by another and Shiffrin, like the ski world, was stunned to say the least.

And while neither Kilde nor Shiffrin are yet to shine in Beijing, the pair has certainly won a strong amount of social currency. Hopefully the Olympics turn around for the American and her Norwegian pal.

View social media post: