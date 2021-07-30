Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Judo: Krpalek backs up gold in new weight class; Japan's Sone wins

items.[0].image.alt
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Lukas Krpalek of Czech Republic celebrates winning Olympic gold over Guram Tushishvili of Georgia.
Judo: Krpalek backs up gold in new weight class; Japan's Sone wins
Posted at 4:54 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 06:06:27-04

+100kg men

Czech Republic judoka Lukas Krpalek won gold in 2016, then moved up a weight class and did it again.

Krpalek held off the challenge of Georgia's Guram Tushishvili to claim the honors in Japan on Friday at Nippon Budokan.

Seeds Nos. 1 through 4 made the semifinals for the +100kg weight class in men's judo, but the top two fell to set up Nos. 3 and 4  for a gold medal match.

World No. 1 Tamerlan Bashaev of the Russian Olympic Committee and No. 2 Hisayoshi Harasawa of Japan were left to tangle for bronze medals after losing in semifinal clashes.

Bashaev won bronze by ippon in his match, but Harasawa was denied by two-time defending gold medalist judoka Teddy Riner of France.

+76kg women

No. 1 seed Idalys Ortiz of Cuba found out what many judokas are learning in Tokyo this summer, and that's that beating Japanese athletes on home soil is a massive challenge

Ortiz took silver in Rio and claims the same honor in Tokyo after falling to No. 3 seed Akira Sone on Friday.

The judokas to lose in the semifinal both rebounded to take bronze, as No. 2 Iryna Kindzerska of Azerbaijan shook off her loss to Sone and Romaine Dicko of France joined her on the podium.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tokyo Olympics Medal Count as of early July 29, 2021