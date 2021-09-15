Wellington teen going to New York to pursue her dream of dancing ballet

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Madison Brown, 16, loves to dance. "My normal schedule I usually dance Mondays to Fridays and then five days rehearsals sometimes. And I am currently staying from 10:15am to 7:30pm. And I'm dancing roughly like six and a half hours out of the day," she said.

Her hard work is paying off.

She's moving to New York to be a part of a classical ballet company.

"When I became a national training scholar, they wanted me to go to this school, but you know I was very young. So it was just a waiting game until I felt mature enough and my parents thought that I was ready. They have a pre-professional division and they have three levels there, so it's kind of like training you to become like the real deal," she said.

We first met Madison in 2018.

She was appearing on NBC's World of Dance show.

Madison made it to the third round.

"World of Dance was definitely an eye opener, very different experience for me. But I did get to make a lot of friends and meet new people and overall it was a wonderful experience," she said.

Madison will be leaving in a few weeks to start her new adventure.

Her father, Redick Brown, said, "In partnering with ABT and doing summer intensives she proved herself as a dancer who they think can go to the next level and we are blessed as parents that she gets this opportunity."