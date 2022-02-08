How to watch women's slalom: Mikaela Shiffrin chases 'Ice River' redemption after GS crash

Mikaela Shiffrin looks to get her Winter Olympics back on track when she suits up for her favorite event – the women’s slalom – on NBC Primetime Tuesday night.

Shiffrin will once again face the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center’s “Ice River” course, the very same run that swallowed her up just 48 hours earlier during the women’s giant slalom. “I am not going to cry about this,” the 26-year-old American said then, pointing out that any energy wasted lamenting the crash would only get in the way of her plans for the rest of the Games… Plans which heavily feature the women’s slalom.

It’s the event in which, eight years ago in Sochi, an 18-year-old Shiffrin burst on to the scene with an unforgettable run to gold. It’s the event in which she has accumulated more World Cup wins than any skier ever, man or woman.

However, it’s also the event in which she now has a true rival, one who knows she can beat Shiffrin on her day. “For a long time Mikaela was better than me," 26-year-old Slovakian Petra Vlhova, the top-ranked slalom skier on this season’s World Cup tour, said ahead of the Games. "However, in the last seasons I showed clearly I am able to beat her often. We respect each other because we both know very well how difficult it is to become the best in the world," she said.

There’s also the matter of Sara Hector, gold medalist in the women's GS with Shiffrin eliminated. Nobody enters the competition hotter than the 29-year-old Swede.

See the full start list of athletes, including Team USA’s three other representatives in the field, HERE.

What time does the women's slalom start?

The first run of the women's slalom gets underway at 10:15 a.m. in Beijing (9:15 p.m. ET in the United States). Germany's Lena Duerr leads off wearing bib No. 1, followed immediately by Vlhova. Shiffrin starts seventh.

The final run begins at 12:45 a.m. ET, with athletes skiing reverse order of the first run results.

How to watch the women's slalom on TV

The first run will feature prominently in NBC's Primetime Winter Olympics coverage beginning at 9:15 p.m. ET.

The second run will also air on NBC as part of Primetime Plus, joining the action once the medal contenders are up.

How to stream the women's slalom on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app

Users with cable or satellite subscriptions can authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream every Alpine skiing event in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. A simulcast of NBC Primetime and Primetime Plus coverage is available, as well as a World Feed stream with OBS-provided commentary.

Stream the women's slalom on NBCOlympics.com Network Start time Stream Link Run 1 - NBC Primetime 9:15 p.m. ET HERE Run 1 - World Feed 9:15 p.m. ET HERE Run 2 - NBC Primetime Plus 12:45 a.m. ET HERE Run 2 - World Feed 12:45 a.m. ET HERE

How to stream the women's slalom on Peacock

For the first time, users can stream every event of the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. World Feed coverage of the men’s downhill begins at 10 p.m. ET. Sign up HERE.