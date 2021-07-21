Watch
How to watch triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics

Getty Images
Getty Images
LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND - AUGUST 31: Vincent Luis of France on the running track during the men's elite olympic race at the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final on August 31, 2019 in Lausanne, Switzerland. (Photo by Jörg Schüler/Getty Images)
Posted at 9:12 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 11:09:53-04

Date/Time (ET) Session/Event(s) Stream/TV*
Sunday, July 25 - 5:30 PM Men's Individual STREAM | NBC (7:00 PM)
Monday, July 26 - 5:30 PM Women's Individual STREAM | NBC (8:00 PM), NBCSN (11:30 PM)
Friday, July 30 - 6:30 PM Mixed Relay STREAM | NBC (12:05 AM Saturday)

*TV coverage and times are subject to change

Find full TV listings for triathlon and all other Olympic sports in the full TV schedule.

