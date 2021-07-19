Watch
How to watch shooting at the Tokyo Olympics

Two-time Olympic medalist Vincent Hancock headlines the U.S. shooting team, which begins competition on July 23 at the Tokyo Games.
Shooting competition begins on Friday, July 23 (Eastern Time), and NBC will stream all the can't-miss moments. 

The United States has earned a total of 22 quota spots for the shooting competition in Tokyo: eight for rifle, eight for shotgun, and six for pistol. Twenty Americans will compete in shooting at the Olympics, headlined by two-time Olympic medalist Vincent Hancock. Two athletes (Nick Mowrer and Mary Tucker) will compete in multiple events.

Find full TV listings for shooting and any other Olympic sport on the full TV schedule

How to stream Olympic shooting

Date Events How to Stream
7/23 Women's Air Rifle Final (9:45 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
7/24 Men's Air Pistol Final (2:30 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  Women's Air Pistol Final (10:15 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
7/25 Men's Air Rifle Final (2:30 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
7/26 Men's & Women's Skeet Finals (1:50 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  Mixed Team Air Pistol Final (10 p.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
7/27 Mixed Team Air Rifle Final (2:15 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
7/29 Men's & Women's Trap Finals (1:30 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
7/30 Women's Sport Pistol Final (1 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
7/31 Mixed Team Trap Final (12:30 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
8/1 Women's 3-Positions Rifle Final (3 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
8/2 Men's Rapid Fire Pistol Final (1:30 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
  Men's 3-Positions Rifle Final (3:50 a.m. ET) NBCOlympics.com
